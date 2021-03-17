‘We try to work with the govt’

Nikita Sharma By

Bhanu Pratap, 53, started living in the shelter home being run by NGO Prayas at Ganesh Chowk in Laxmi Nagar seven years ago, when his sons abandoned him after the death of his wife. Every day, Pratap leaves the shelter home in the morning to find some plumbing jobs on a daily basis to earn something for himself. “When I got to know that the government is giving vaccines to the senior citizens, I requested supervisor Mr Dileep Yadav to help me get it.

And he informed me that all people falling under the eligibility criteria will be taken along together,” added Gonda native Pratap, who lives with 18 others people in the home. Of these, seven are above 45 years of age. “Most of us want to get the vaccine because we think if the government is extending some benefits, we should take it,” shared Pratap, who doesn’t have any land or property left in his name in his village and he even lost his daughter during the pandemic. Delhi-based NGO Centre for Holistic Development (CHD) that works on homeless housing rights had decided to take 60 eligible people from such shelters in East Delhi for vaccination on National Vaccination day that was on March 16.

“On Tuesday, we spoke to DM East district Arun Mishra but he asked us to talk to the ADM, who remained unreachable. These homeless people look for jobs and earn their living during the day and come to these shelters at night, so it will affect their work. So, we have to be sure before taking them for vaccination,” informed Sunil Kumar Aledia, executive director, CHD that was founded in 2011.

As per the Cowin website, the registration is open only for individuals with age 60 years or older (birth year 1961 or earlier). Individuals with age 45 years or older (birth year 1976 or earlier) can also register only if they have any comorbidity. About 56 Delhi government- run hospitals are administering coronavirus vaccines for free. He shared that during Covid, the marginalised people living in the shelter homes were the most affected.

“Previously, we had even written to all the district magistrates and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to provide the vaccine to those falling under the eligibility criteria, but we haven’t heard back from them,” added Aledia. 68-year-old Bhajan Chaudhary is another such person who has been living in a shelter home at Nangli Chilla Khadar near Mayur Vihar-1, since 2011, when the centre was made.

“There is a farming land nearby, where I worked for 24 years when I shifted from Bihar, and now I sell vegetables grown in these fields nearby areas. I have three sons, but all of them are busy with their families, so I live here because we get all the basic facilities and food, and I earn here. My wife lives in the village and I visit her once in a year,” added Chaudhary.

Earlier, Chaudhary was told that they will get the shots on March 15. “But today the NGO team took our Aadhaar and name details, and told us that we will get the vaccine soon. Vaccine has been made by the government after complete research, so I am sure it will be beneficial, and I am ready to take the shot.

We belong to a place where people are not scared of anything,” adds Chaudhary, who was working all throughout the pandemic. Aledia feels that there are a lot of hurdles in implementing this, as they don’t have enough resources. “Transportation will be required and refreshments will also be needed. Another problem that might occur will be the ID proof. If anyone doesn’t have it, the person won’t get the vaccine.

We have identified nearly 2,000 people across Delhi. Another major problem is that these people are not literate and they can’t follow up on the whole procedure on their own. Most people even get scared of getting the vaccine administered, and our job is to create awareness among them.

So, we are trying to work in tandem with the government. It’s not the fight of a person or an organisation, it’s the fight of these people. Our aim is to give them a direction. This drive will go a long way and we won’t sit back until we achieve our goal,” Aledia added.

