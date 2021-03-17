STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Why no female SHO in 178 police stations in capital?’

The DCW has claimed that there are 178 police stations across the city and none of them has a woman SHO.

Published: 17th March 2021 07:53 AM

Women personnel of Delhi Police wearing face masks. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Raising the matter of gender in-equality at workplace, Delhi Commission for Woman (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police asking reason as why is there no woman Station House Officer (SHO) in police stations. The DCW has claimed that there are 178 police stations across the city and none of them has a woman SHO.

“According to reports, none of the 178 police stations in the national capital has a woman SHO. The reports also state that while there are rules guaranteeing a 33-per cent reservation for women in the force, their participation remains to be particularly low,” said DCW in a statement. In order to identify eligible women officers for the role, the commission has sought the details of the male and female officers of the rank of inspector, including their sanctioned and current number of posts, it added.

The DCW has asked the Delhi Police to submit a list of the steps taken to increase the participation of women officers at the higher level, the statement said. “The commission believes that it is pertinent to increase the participation of women in the police. Also, it is important that women SHOs are appointed at sensitive police stations like Kamla Market, which covers areas such as the GB road,” said DCW. 

It has asked Delhi Police to file the reply within next three days by March 19.  “This is very shocking and disappointing at the same time. It is very important to ensure equal participation of women in the force. Further, areas like GB Road must have women SHOs. We have issued a notice to the police in the matter and sought answers to our concerns,” said DCW Chief Swati Maliwal. 

Responding on the issue, Delhi Police spokesperson Chenmoy Biswal strongly refuted the allegations of gender inequality. He said, “There is no gender inequality in Delhi Police. We have woman officers at all level. We are further examining the matter and will provide the details in due course.”  Another police official on condition of anonymity said, “DCW statement is wrong. There is no provision that the SHO should be a woman or men. Anyone who is capable and meets the eligibility criteria, gets the post.”

