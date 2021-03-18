Agitation against amendments unnecessary, unjustified: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday said that the protest organised by AAP and Congress against the amendment to the GNCT of Delhi Act were unnecessary and unjustified. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that these amendments were being done on the directions of the Supreme Court.

“Chief Minister Kejriwal needs to understand that democracy doesn’t just mean that you get your demands fulfilled. It means working in coordination to deliver good governance. If he works like his predecessors BJP and Congress CMs with constitutional coordination with the L-G, why will his decisions be stalled?” said Gupta.

Responding to Congress-led protest, Gupta said it is surprising because when the Congress was in power between 1998 and 2013 in Delhi and the Centre, it hadn’t increased power of local government. “P Chidambaram was the home minister but he never talked about giving more powers to the Delhi government and today he is demanding increase of power of the local government,” he said.