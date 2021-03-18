STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bill proves BJP scared of AAP govt: CM Kejriwal

“People of Delhi have given a clear message to the BJP that they do not want them, people want AAP government. The BJP is unable to digest this fact.

Published: 18th March 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders during the protest at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ratcheting up the rhetoric against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, tabled in Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it an attempt to “snatch” power from an elected government and sought withdrawal of the legislation.

ALSO READ | AAP protesting against GNCT Bill to mislead people: Congress

Alleging that the Bill had been brought in as the BJP felt threatened by the AAP and wanted to put roadblocks in his government’s efforts towards Delhi’s development, the chief minister said that he was ready to do anything in his power, even fall at the Modi government’s feet, so that the capital’s progress wasn’t impeded.

“People of Delhi have given a clear message to the BJP that they do not want them, people want AAP government. The BJP is unable to digest this fact. They want to administer mischievously,” Kejriwal said, addressing party supporters at Jantar Mantar.

ALSO READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to Centre to take back bill on LG powers

“This Bill shows that BJP does not believe in the rule of the people, democracy and constitution. I will not let any development work stop, even if I have to touch their feet or beg them,” he said. Kejriwal claimed the BJP-led government at the Centre had brought this Bill as it was scared of the AAP expanding its footprints in several other states because of its governance model. “Their policy is ‘we will neither work nor let you work’,” he alleged.

THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS

  • “Government” in any law made by the Delhi Assembly will mean Lt-Governor
  • The Delhi Assembly shall not make rules or form committees to conduct inquiries or on the matters of day-today administration
  • Before taking any executive action, L-G’s opinion shall be taken
  • L-G can reserve any Bill for consideration and a matter which is outside the purview of the Delhi Assembly

AAP GOVT’S CONTENTIONS

  • The Constitution bench of Supreme Court in its July 2018 judgment said the Centre has exclusive powers in only three matters land, police and public order
  • The same order said the L-G should work with the “aid and advice of the cabinet”
  • The ruling further said files will not be sent to L-G; elected govt will take all decisions and send a copy of the decision to L-G
  • Article 239AA of the Constitution states that the Legislative Assembly shall have power to make laws for the whole or any part of the National Capital Territory
