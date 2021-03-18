STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre needs to get serious on issue of air pollution, says Gopal Rai

Of the 30 top polluted cities in the world, 22 are from India and mostly from the National Capital Region (NCR), it said. 

Published: 18th March 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after the World Air Quality Report once again stated that Delhi is still the most polluted capital city in the world, environment minister Gopal Rai stated that Centre should work with Delhi for a better future.

Earlier, in a report released by a Swiss organization- ‘IQAir’ which is called the ‘World Air Quality Report, 2020’ stated that while there has been a 15 percent reduction in air pollution in Delhi it still remains the most polluted capital in the world. Of the 30 top polluted cities in the world, 22 are from India and mostly from the National Capital Region (NCR), it said. 

The Aam Aadmi Party government which has been ruling Delhi for the last six years has made pollution as one of the main promises during the election campaign, in its manifesto also the party talked about taking measures to reduce pollution for a better future. “The Centre had allowed the lapse of the Commission for Air Quality Management, and until the Central Government gets serious about combating pollution, nothing could be done.

Only if governments begin to work now to address air pollution, can we aim for a better future” said the environment minister. Even on the matter of sir pollution AAP and Central government have locked horns in the past, mainly regarding efforts to control air pollution because of crop residue burning in states of Punjab and Haryana. 

ALSO READ | AAP, BJP trade barbs over Delhi's 'most polluted capital city' tag

“Nine cities in the top 10 include cities from Uttar Pradesh. Delhi used to be polluted, but the condition is slowly improving, with reports stating that pollution has seen a fall of 15%. The reason for this reduction is the consistent and diligent efforts of the Arvind Kejriwal government” added Rai.  

BJP blames AAP for ‘Most Polluted’ Tag
The BJP launched an attack on the Delhi government a day after the city was declared as the most polluted capital city in the world. Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in a press conference, alleged that the Kejriwal government failed to utilise its environment budget.

Citing documents, they claimed that during financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, the AAP government “failed” to utilise the budget allocated for environment. In the 2020-21 alone, over 60 per cent of the environment budget is about to lapse, they said. The AAP government should immediately form an expert committee to study various reasons of pollution and suggest ways to curb it, the BJP leaders demanded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Air Quality Report Delhi air quality Delhi air Delhi pollution
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp