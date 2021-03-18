DDA building 34,000 homes for slum-dwellers 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is working on 16 in-situ redevelopment projects to rehabilitate about 34,000 families living in slum clusters at various locations in the national capital. According to DDA officials, under construction 7,500 economically weaker section (EWS) category houses at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh (Ashok Vihar), and Kathputli Colony (Shadipur) are likely to be ready for allotment by end of this year.

“The detailed project reports (DPRs) for 10 projects comprising 20 Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters covering about 24,000 households are under preparation. The DPR of six projects comprising 10 slum clusters to provide residential units to 9,600 families have been prepared and for which tenders will be invited soon,” said an official.

According to the officials, the authority has already initiated efforts for the redevelopment of slum clusters at Dilshad Garden. “The request for proposal (RFP) to select a private partner to undertake in-situ slum redevelopment of JJ cluster at Dilshad Garden through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. The approximate number of slum households to be rehabilitated in this project is 3,367,” said a DDA official.

Spreading over 6.2 hectares (ha), the indicative project cost is `468.10 crore. The eligible slum dwellers will be rehabilitated in 60 per cent of the land and the project will be financed by commercial exploitation of the rest 40 per cent of land by the developer. “Each eligible slum dweller household will be provided with a dwelling unit of size about 28 sqm. During the development phase, the dwellers will be provided rent support of `6,000 per month to enable them to relocate temporarily,” added the official.

The project is likely to be completed within three years. The DDA has been appointed the state level nodal agency (SLNA) for implementing in-situ slum rehabilitation under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) with regard to 490 JJ cluster built on land belonging to DDA and Central government. The DDA is taking up 376 JJ Clusters for identification of viable JJ Clusters for in-situ slum rehabilitation on PPP mode as per PMAY guidelines as other agencies such as Railways and Defence have not given consent for other clusters.

The survey to identify genuine claimants to take benefit under the schemes have been completed at six clusters—Dilshad Garden, Rohini, Haiderpur, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Badli, and Pooth Kalan. According to the findings, 9,600 households are eligible for the allotment.