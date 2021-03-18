Kejriwal to hold review meeting on rising Covid cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting here on Thursday, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The meeting will be attended by the Health Secretary and other officials concerned of the health department.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 536 coronavirus disease cases with the national capital witnessed a rise in active cases rising from 2,702 to 2,488 a day ago, according to the health bulletin.

Speaking to reporters here today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Yesterday Delhi reported 536 COVID cases and the positivity rate was 0.66 per cent. the positivity rate was below five per cent for several months and it went beyond one per cent in the last two months. The Delhi government has been keeping the people aware and we have been telling them to be alert, to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. Although the situation in Delhi as compared to other states is under control.

He further said, "The positivity rate in Maharashtra is 19.32, that in Punjab is 4.96, in Madhya Pradesh is 4.89, in Kerala is 3.49, in Haryana is 2.88 per cent and in Gujarat, it is 1.92 per cent. In comparison to these states, there is a vast difference in the percentage of Delhi. The benchmark is between one to five per cent and in Delhi, it is now running below one per cent."

"Highest COVID testing is taking place in Delhi. Yesterday more than 80,000 people underwent testing and we are conducting COVID tests five times the national average," said the minister.

"For the first time, there was a wave during Dussehra-Diwali, people get relaxed during festivals. If this happens, more people will get infected in the process of celebrating the festival. We will work on awareness in the festive season, today CM will also hold a review meeting," he added.

Meanwhile, 35,871 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. (ANI)