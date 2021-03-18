STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salary row: Resident doctors of Hindu Rao to be on mass leave on Thursday

In a statement issued late night on Wednesday, the RDA threatened that its members will go on a complete indefinite strike, if the demands are not met.

Published: 18th March 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors at the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital have decided to go on a mass casual leave on Thursday to press for release of their pending salaries, their association said.

Their demands include release of all pending salaries from December 2020, along with previous year's arrears, immediately, the RDA said in a letter dated March 17, written to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's commissioner.

This is an "intimation regarding mass casual leave on March 19, followed by complete indefinite strike from March 22, if all salaries with arrears are not released along with interest and regular seat vacancies are not issued at the earliest", it said.

