Toolkit case: Centre, Delhi Police get last chance to reply to Disha Ravi’s plea

She has claimed that her arrest from Bengaluru on February 13 by a Cyber Cell team of Delhi Police was wholly unlawfully and without basis.

Published: 18th March 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested in toolkit case.

Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested in toolkit case. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Granting the last opportunity to the Centre and Delhi Police, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked them to file their response on a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi for restraining the police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her in the toolkit case.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the central government and Delhi Police shall file their counter-affidavits within two weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on May 18.

Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on February 13 for allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest, and was granted bail by a trial court here on February 19. 

Ravi, in her plea, has said she is severely aggrieved and prejudiced by the media trial surrounding her arrest and the ongoing investigation, where she is being viscerally attacked by police and several media houses.

She has claimed that her arrest from Bengaluru on February 13 by a Cyber Cell team of Delhi Police was wholly unlawfully and without basis.

She has also contended that in the present circumstances, it was highly likely that the general public will perceive the news items as being conclusive as to the guilt of the petitioner i.e. Ravi.

She has claimed that the police first leaked investigative material like alleged WhatsApp chats and details of which were only in the possession of the investigating agency.

Arrested on February 13, given bail six days later

Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police on February 13 for allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

She was granted bail by a trial court in the national capital on February 19. 

