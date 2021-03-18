STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman dies after son’s slap, DCW seeks report 

A 76-year-old woman died after allegedly being slapped by her son following an argument in the Bindapur area of Dwarka.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 76-year-old woman died after allegedly being slapped by her son following an argument in the Bindapur area of Dwarka. The police arrested her 45-year-old son Ranbir and registered a case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. 
Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has sought a report from the police over the incident. 

Taking cognisance of the incident, the DCW sent a notice to the police asking for a copy of the FIR, action-taken report and steps taken by next Tuesday. The footage of the incident recorded by a CCTV camera went viral on Tuesday. 

According to the police, the deceased had argued with the owner of the building over the parking of vehicles before the incident.  The neighbour had called the police but did not file any complaint as the matter was sorted. On the same evening, the son and mother had an argument over the issue. 

“An argument took places between the old lady, her son Ranbir and his wife. During the arguments, Ranbir slapped his mother on the face and she fell. When they took her to the hospital, doctors declared her dead,” said DCP Santosh Kumar Meena, Dwarka district.

