Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to relax vax regulations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government would bolster the vaccination drive and raise the number of inoculations to 1.25 lakh per day.

While asking the BJP-led central government to “decentralise” the vaccination system so that more people could be vaccinated in lesser time, the chief minister also wondered about the “ironic” situation as to why, while the vaccine is being administered, cases are rising.

“I want to appeal to the central government to decentralise the system, have less control over it, and allow the state governments to administer the vaccine on a war-footing,” Kejriwal said. He further said the state government will increase the count of vaccine jabs from 30,000-40,000 per day to 1.25 lakh per day. “To achieve this we will strengthen our infrastructure in the next few days. We will also double the number of vaccination centres,” said the CM.

Directing the officials concerned to strictly enforce social distancing and mask norms, the chief minister said that due to decrease in number of cases recently certain amount of laxity has been observed in the entire system, which needs to change immediately.“We will be implementing the tracking, tracing and isolating system without fail. The surveillance and enforcement will be implemented adhering to a strict outlook, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing,” added the chief minister.

The national capital which had seen one of the worst surges in terms of Covid cases last year during the festival season had also witnessed lowering of numbers. The chief minister stated that his government is extending the vaccination timing at the centres from nine in the morning to nine at night. “We all know that the vaccination program began in January. Obtaining the vaccine will protect a person from contacting Covid again and it is the only effective method against the disease, ” said Kejriwal.