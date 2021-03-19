STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to relax vax regulations

“I want to appeal to the central government to decentralise the system, have less control over it, and allow the state governments to administer the vaccine on a war-footing,” Kejriwal said.

Published: 19th March 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking note of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government would bolster the vaccination drive and raise the number of inoculations to 1.25 lakh per day.

While asking the  BJP-led central government to “decentralise” the vaccination system so that more people could be vaccinated in lesser time, the chief minister also wondered about the “ironic” situation as to why, while the vaccine is being administered, cases are rising.

“I want to appeal to the central government to decentralise the system, have less control over it, and allow the state governments to administer the vaccine on a war-footing,” Kejriwal said. He further said the state government will increase the count of vaccine jabs from 30,000-40,000 per day to 1.25 lakh per day. “To achieve this we will strengthen our infrastructure in the next few days. We will also double the number of vaccination centres,” said the CM.

Directing the officials concerned to strictly enforce  social distancing and mask norms, the chief minister said that due to decrease in number of cases recently certain amount of laxity has been observed in the entire system, which needs to change immediately.“We will be implementing the tracking, tracing and isolating system without fail. The surveillance and enforcement will be implemented adhering to a strict outlook, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing,” added the chief minister. 

The national capital which had seen one of the worst surges in terms of Covid cases last year during the festival season had also witnessed lowering of numbers. The chief minister stated that his government is extending the vaccination timing at the centres from nine in the morning to nine at night. “We all know that the vaccination program began in January. Obtaining the vaccine will protect a person from contacting Covid again and it is the only effective method against the disease, ” said Kejriwal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Arvind Kejriwal vaccination system
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp