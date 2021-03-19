Comedian Zakir Khan returns with Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2

By Express News Service

Comedian Zakir Khan is back with the Season 2 of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. Created by Zakir and directed Shashant Shah, the new season will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 26.

This comedy series centres on Ronny Pathak (played by Zakir), who leads a double life. To the world, he is the nephew of the local MLA (Vidhayak), but in reality he is a jobless 26-yearold.

Season 1 explores Ronny Bhaiya’s adventures as he gets stuck in multiple situations because of his lie. Season 2 will find Ronny with his eyes set on a bigger career goal and getting stuck with a new rivalry and a love triangle.