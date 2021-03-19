Mamata Banerjee writes to Kejriwal, extends support on GNCTD Bill

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a show of solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressing support for his stand on the GNCT of Delhi Act (Amendment) Bill.

Kejriwal thanked his West Bengal counterpart for coming out in his support against the Centre’s Bill that gives overarching power to the L-G, saying anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support the legislation.

“Thank you Didi for supporting the people of Delhi against the Centre’s unconstitutional step. Anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support this Bill. I hope the BJP government will withdraw this Bill. Please take care of your health. I also pray for your handsome victory in coming elections” he tweeted.

Calling the Bill a “surgical strike” against the federal structure of India, Banerjee in her letter said that she and her party stand in full solidarity with Kejriwal. “The Bill also makes the mockery of the letter and spirit of democracy by disempowering the Delhi government, which is elected by the people of the national capital. Furthermore, it violates the unambiguous verdict by a five-judge Supreme Court bench in 2018,” says Banerjee in the letter addressed to Kejriwal.