STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mamata Banerjee writes to Kejriwal, extends support on GNCTD Bill

In a show of solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressing support for his stand on the GNCT of Delhi Act (Amendment) Bill.

Published: 19th March 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a show of solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressing support for his stand on the GNCT of Delhi Act (Amendment) Bill.
Kejriwal thanked his West Bengal counterpart for coming out in his support against the Centre’s Bill that gives overarching power to the L-G, saying anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support the legislation.

“Thank you Didi for supporting the people of Delhi against the Centre’s unconstitutional step. Anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support this Bill. I hope the BJP government will withdraw this Bill. Please take care of your health. I also pray for your handsome victory in coming elections” he tweeted.

Calling the Bill a “surgical strike” against the federal structure of India, Banerjee in her letter said that she and her party stand in full solidarity with Kejriwal.  “The Bill also makes the mockery of the letter and spirit of democracy by disempowering the Delhi government, which is elected by the people of the national capital. Furthermore, it violates the unambiguous verdict by a five-judge Supreme Court bench in 2018,” says Banerjee in the letter addressed to Kejriwal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Arvind Kejriwal GNCTD Bill
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp