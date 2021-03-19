STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Project to manage health info to enter tender stage soon

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the developments and instructed officials to ensure completion of the project within stipulated timeline.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For quicker implementation of the Delhi government’s ambitious health project, the Health Information Management System (HIMS), authorities will soon begin the process of floating tenders and proposals as well as simultaneously expediting the process of approvals.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the developments and instructed officials to ensure completion of the project within stipulated timeline. Under HIMS, various features such as a web portal, mobile app, etc will be launched to create a database of the health information of Delhi residents. “Priority will be given for interactive features, such as having the latest contact information of the patient,” said the CM.

The system seeks to target the healthcare delivery process. All the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and backend services and processes will be brought under the system. The system will be on the cloud and digitised and thus will enable the citizens to avail themselves of all information on one platform, which will help them in emergency, claimed the state government. 

Officials claimed that once HIMS is implemented, Delhi will become the only state to have a cloud-based health management system and the same will also be extended to private hospitals. The app will have interactive features; for instance, a patient will be able to update his latest information as well as ensure data correction in case of any discrepancies. 

All personal health info in one platform
All the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and back-end services and processes will be brought under the system. The entire system will be on the cloud and digitised and thus will enable the citizens to avail themselves of all information on one platform

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
health project HIMS Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp