Project to manage health info to enter tender stage soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For quicker implementation of the Delhi government’s ambitious health project, the Health Information Management System (HIMS), authorities will soon begin the process of floating tenders and proposals as well as simultaneously expediting the process of approvals.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the developments and instructed officials to ensure completion of the project within stipulated timeline. Under HIMS, various features such as a web portal, mobile app, etc will be launched to create a database of the health information of Delhi residents. “Priority will be given for interactive features, such as having the latest contact information of the patient,” said the CM.

The system seeks to target the healthcare delivery process. All the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and backend services and processes will be brought under the system. The system will be on the cloud and digitised and thus will enable the citizens to avail themselves of all information on one platform, which will help them in emergency, claimed the state government.

Officials claimed that once HIMS is implemented, Delhi will become the only state to have a cloud-based health management system and the same will also be extended to private hospitals. The app will have interactive features; for instance, a patient will be able to update his latest information as well as ensure data correction in case of any discrepancies.

All personal health info in one platform

