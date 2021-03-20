Over 800 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi for first time this year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the first time this year on Saturday. The positivity rate also breached the 1 per cent mark after over two months, according to the a bulletin issued by the health department.

With two more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the total death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi rose to 10,955.

The fresh 813 cases recorded in the past 24 hours pushed the national capital’s total infection tally past 6.47 lakh while the number of active cases rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago. So far, nearly 6.32 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The city has seen a steady rise in number of cases in the last few days. There were 716 cases on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday. The rise in positivity rate is a worrying factor.

The coninuous rise in number of fresh cases may force the Delhi government to take more measures to limit the surge in the city.

Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, and more are being considered. Health experts have blamed the fresh infection wave on people’s relaxed attitude to mask-wearing and other social distancing measures.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting where the decision was taken to increase the number of jabs being administered under the immunisation drive to 1,25,000 doses per day, from about 40,000 per day currently.

According to the Delhi government, the focus of the authorities will now be on strict enforcement of COVID-19 norms like social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks. Chief Minister Kejriwal has also requested the Centre to allow vaccination for all and de-centralize the process of vaccination for a wider coverage.