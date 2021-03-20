STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 800 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi for first time this year

A total of 77,888 tests, including 46,292 RT-PCR, were conducted a day ago, as the positivity rate rose to 1.07 per cent from 0.93 per cent, the bulletin said.

Published: 20th March 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Covid 19

The number of people under home isolation rose to 1,722 from 1,624 a day ago. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the first time this year on Saturday. The positivity rate also breached the 1 per cent mark after over two months, according to the a bulletin issued by the health department.

With two more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the total death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi rose to 10,955.

The fresh 813 cases recorded in the past 24 hours pushed the national capital’s total infection tally past 6.47 lakh while the number of active cases rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago. So far, nearly 6.32 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. 

The city has seen a steady rise in number of cases in the last few days. There were 716 cases on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday. The rise in positivity rate is a worrying factor. 
The coninuous rise in number of fresh cases may force the Delhi government to take more measures to limit the surge in the city. 

Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, and more are being considered. Health experts have blamed the fresh infection wave on people’s relaxed attitude to mask-wearing and other social distancing measures. 

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting where the decision was taken to increase the number of jabs being administered under the immunisation drive to 1,25,000 doses per day, from about 40,000 per day currently. 

According to the Delhi government, the focus of the authorities will now be on strict enforcement of COVID-19 norms like social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks. Chief Minister Kejriwal has also requested the Centre to allow vaccination for all and de-centralize the process of vaccination for a wider coverage. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 In Delhi
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp