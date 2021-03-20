STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speech competition in Delhi to promote positive nationalism

In order to promote ‘positive nationalism’, the Delhi-based Desh Ki Baat Foundation is organising an online national speech competition on Martyr’s Day on March 23.

Published: 20th March 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to promote ‘positive nationalism’, the Delhi-based Desh Ki Baat Foundation is organising an online national speech competition on Martyr’s Day on March 23. Every year, this day is celebrated in remembrance of the sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. According to the organisers, the competition is a way for the development of personality and leadership potential among the youth.

Members of Desh Ki Baat Foundation are meeting teachers and students of different colleges/universities, inviting them to be part of this programme and participate in the national speech competition. On the basis of quality of content and presentation of recorded video, three winners from each state and three ‘National Winners’ will be selected and rewarded by the Foundation, informed Krishna Yadav, coordinator of the programme.

The subject of the National Speech Competition will be Positive Nationalism, under which participants will submit/upload recorded videos, which can be a maximum of five minutes, at https://deshkibaatfoundation.com/NSC.php. Age of participants should be between 18 to 40 years and medium of videos should either be English or Hindi. Earlier, the Delhi government under its Deshbhakti Budget, had announced that similar programmes would be held to promote patriotism.

