Worrying spike! Delhi records 700 positive cases first time this year

Kejriwal says capacity of daily inoculation would be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

Published: 20th March 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi recorded 716 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily count this year, while four more people died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.  

The number of active cases rose to 3,165 from 2,924 a day ago and 6.32 lakh people have recovered so far. The positivity rate jumped to 0.93 per cent from 0.76 per cent, according to a bulletin.

The 716 new cases took the tally to 6,46,348, while the toll rose to 10,953 with four more deaths, the bulletin said.

Delhi had reported 607 and 536 cases on Thursday and Wednesday respectively. The daily count was 425 on Tuesday.

Vax centres open till 9pm

Vaccination centres in the national capital will operate till 9 pm starting March 22, according to an official order.

A copy of the order issued by the city government’s health department was shared by Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet on Friday.

“Taking cognisance of the sudden surge in the Covid cases, all Delhi Govt hospitals will hereby operate vaccination sites in their premises till atleast 9pm. Adequate man power will be deployed to ensure the same. I request Delhiites to follow proper protocols and stay safe!,” he tweeted.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Acknowledging that coronavirus cases have been rising in the last few days, Kejriwal, at a virtual presser, had asserted it was not a matter to be worried about even as he announced that the capacity of daily inoculation in Delhi would be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh. 

Also, the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities. The closing time for vaccination would be extended from 9 am to 5 pm.

Centenarian gets first vaccine shot 

Sindh-born Kamla Das, who turned 100 during the height of the pandemic in Delhi last September, got her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in the city, her daughter said.

The centenarian, wife of late Maj Gen (retd) Chand N Das, got vaccinated on Thursday and said the jab was “totally painless”.

On March 15, 107-year-old Kewal Krishan, had also received his first shot of vaccine at a private facility.

Around 20 city jail inmates receive jabs      

Around 20 eligible prison inmates in Delhi have received their first jab of Covid  vaccine, officials said on Friday, adding none of them has reported any adverse event so far.

The vaccination drive for inmates started on Thursday and 13 inmates got the shot on day one, and the rest on Friday.

According to a official, the inmates were taken out of the jail premises for the vaccination. 

