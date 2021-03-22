STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government lowers legal age of drinking to 21 from 25, announces new excise policy

According to the new policy, no new liquor shops will be opened in Delhi and the government will not run any vend.

Published: 22nd March 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

beer

Delhi government will not run any liquor shops in national capital as per new policy. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: There is good news for some of those who were unable to buy alcohol due to age. To mop up revenue, the Delhi government has decided to lower the legal age of drinking in the national capital to 21 years under the new excise policy announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Earlier, 25 was the legal age. The AAP government on Monday approved the suggestion from a committee of ministers constituted for the purpose by Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The government said new rules such as ‘age gating’ would be in place, where a person below the age of 21 won’t be allowed inside a hotel and restaurant. Finance Minister Sisodia said the government’s revenue could rise by Rs 2,000 crore within a year of the new policy. Excise is a major source of revenue for the government. The government has also decided that no new liquor shop will be authorised in the national capital, but the issue of uneven distribution of shops will be addressed.

It also decided to get out of the retail liquor business, given that 40 per cent of private liquor shops give more revenue than the government- owned shops. Kejriwal said the step to reform the excise policy of Delhi will act as a “major blow” to the liquor mafia. “The mafia will do everything to obstruct these ref o rms . T h e AAP government has ended their raj in many sectors such as education, water, powe r and health,” the chief minister tweeted.

The excise department had last year formed an expert panel to change the excise policy of Delhi. The panel’s report was put out in public for suggestions. The government received around 14,00,700 suggestions, after which Kejriwal constituted a group of ministers to study the report of the expert committee, public suggestions and other factors, which was headed by Sisodia along with cabinet minister Satyendar Jain and law minister Kailash Gahlot.

To improve ease of doing business, the government has also decided to merge various licenses. “Massive changes as per industry feedback are being made to stop harassment of honest businessmen running hotels and restaurants in Delhi,” Sisodia said. “There have been demands from the hospitality sector to abolish various obsolete licence systems related to liquor sale.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi drinking age Delhi government aap Delhi Excise Reforms
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp