STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Simply electric

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Cars India is on track to follow the company’s global mandate of becoming carbon neutral by 2040 and aiming at going all-electric by 2030.

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Cars India is on track to follow the company’s global mandate of becoming carbon neutral by 2040 and aiming at going all-electric by 2030. The company is investing in developing its own electric motors for future models and is geared to do away with ICE engines as well as hybrids within the next decade. Showcasing their promise to the Indian market, Volvo Cars India recently unveiled their first all-electric model for the country, namely the XC 40 Recharge.

The XC40 Recharge is based on the compact modular architecture that has been co-developed within the Geely Group. As far as the design is concerned, the Volvo XC40 Recharge looks almost identical to its petrol-powered counterpart apart from the closed off grille. It does carry an air of premiumness and is touted to be rather kitted out as well.

Incidentally, Volvo has upgraded the frontal structure to be more reinforced in order to meet their excellent safety standards. The battery pack is protected by a safety cage embedded in the middle of the car’s body structure. Its placement in the floor of the SUV also lowers the car’s centre of gravity, for better protection against roll-overs.

Powering the XC40 Recharge is a twin motor set up that delivers close to 400 horsepower and 660 Nm of torque. The twin motors are capable of taking the SUV from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds! The XC40 Recharge has a claimed mileage of doing 400 km on a single charge as per WLTP testing. With multiple charging options including a DC fast charger that gets up to 80 per cent of battery capacity in 40 minutes, the XC40 Recharge does tick off the practical element. The Volvo XC40 Recharge will go on sale by October this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volvo Cars India
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp