Vaccination timings for unregistered beneficiaries extended: Delhi health minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unregistered but eligible people in Delhi will be able to take Covid-19 vaccine jabs between 3 pm and 9 pm, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday. Till now, unregistered beneficiaries were being inoculated between 3 pm and 5pm, he said.

Swab sample being collected at Anand

Vihar bus terminal | Parveen Negi

Beneficiaries need to register themselves on Co-WIN portal to get jabs. Those who do not have access to the Co-WIN portal can go to the centre and take Covid-19 vaccines. “Only registered beneficiaries will be given vaccine shots between 9 am and 3 pm. The unregistered ones can take the jabs from 3 pm to 9 pm’ They just need to carry their Aadhaar card or any other valid identity proof,” Jain said.

“It has also been directed that all Delhi government hospitals increase the number of vaccination sites on their premises to at least six and depute two vaccinators at each,” he said. On Friday, the Delhi government had issued an order allowing vaccination centres in the city to operate from 9 am to 9 pm, starting Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities. On Sunday, the health minister said the Delhi government has been conducting aggressive testing and contact tracing and the recent spike in fresh Covid-19 cases will also be contained soon.

Jain said district authorities and the Delhi Police have been asked to take strict action against violations at markets and public places in view of the increase in the number of cases. He appealed to people to take precautions during the Holi festival. “The number of cases had increased during the festive season last year. So, I appeal to everyone to stay safe,” he said. Delhi reported over 800 Covid-19 cases for the second day on the trot on Sunday.

Lok Sabha Speaker tests positive

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was admitted to the AIIMS Covid Centre in the national capital for observation on March 20 after testing positive for coronavirus. As per the administration he is presently in a stable condition. “He is stable and all his parameters are normal,” the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said in a statement on Sunday. According to the hospital, Birla (58) tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 19.

