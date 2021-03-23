Delhi to soon have 100 schools of specialised excellence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of about 100 schools of specialised excellence that will provide a platform for children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their interests in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities and others.

Announcing about the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “We are going to live in an era of specialisation and excellence, our children need an opportunity to be ready for the next generation challenges. Every child is unique and gifted, we want to ensure that they get the opportunity and the support to achieve higher success in their lives.

Schools of Specialized Excellence will provide the right platform for our children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their specialised interests.” As per officials, the government schools will be upgraded to the level of existing Rajkiya Pratiba Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVVs) and SoE. The new Schools of Specialized Excellence (SOSE) will nurture specialisation among children having special aptitude and interest in the four domains.

Currently, there are 1,038 government schools in the city, of which 27 are RPVVs and five SOE. Further, the SoSE will focus on providing holistic and experiential learning opportunities to the students through creativity, smart infrastructure and problem-solving focused learning and teachings. It will also partner with universities, industry leaders and provide mentorship programs and schemes for the students.