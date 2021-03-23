STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to soon have 100 schools of specialised excellence

Every child is unique and gifted, we want to ensure that they get the opportunity and the support to achieve higher success in their lives.

Published: 23rd March 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of about 100 schools of specialised excellence that will provide a platform for children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their interests in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities and others.

Announcing about the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “We are going to live in an era of specialisation and excellence, our children need an opportunity to be ready for the next generation challenges. Every child is unique and gifted, we want to ensure that they get the opportunity and the support to achieve higher success in their lives.

Schools of Specialized Excellence will provide the right platform for our children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their specialised interests.” As per officials, the government schools will be upgraded to the level of existing Rajkiya Pratiba Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVVs) and SoE. The new Schools of Specialized Excellence (SOSE) will nurture specialisation among children having special aptitude and interest in the four domains.

Currently, there are 1,038 government schools in the city, of which 27 are RPVVs and five SOE. Further, the SoSE will focus on providing holistic and experiential learning opportunities to the students through creativity, smart infrastructure and problem-solving focused learning and teachings. It will also partner with universities, industry leaders and provide mentorship programs and schemes for the students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
specialised excellence STEM Visual Arts Humanities
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp