L-G: Conduct random testing at IGI airport, railway stations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday held a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority where he directed random testing at airport and railway stationsparticularly of passengers coming from states with high incidence of Covid cases in view of upcoming festivals.

The DDMA meeting took place in presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gehlot, Dr Randeep Guleria and Professor Balram Bhargava and others. “After detailed deliberations with experts and keeping in view the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the need to be more vigilant and ensure strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour was emphasized upon.

In view of the upcoming festivals, the need for more caution and regulation was stressed upon,” said L-G office. The L-G also highlighted continuing with the existing strategy of cluster based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing as decided and advised by experts.

“Reiterated the need to ramp up vaccine coverage with greater outreach and focused IEC campaign, with special emphasis on senior citizens and marginalised/ poor sections without access to digital platforms,” it further added. Delhi on Monday registered over 800 cases for the third straight day. As per the government health bulletin, the city saw 888 cases with a positivity rate at 1.32 per cent. The fresh cases in the last 24 hours have taken Delhi’s total caseload to 6,48,872, whereas with seven for fatalities, the cumulative death toll stands at 10,963.