STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Meat shop owner shot dead by miscreants in south Delhi, accused on the run

The deceased sustained multiple bullet injuries on his body but the exact number will be ascertained after a post-mortem.

Published: 24th March 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

gun

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old meat shop owner was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons on two-wheelers in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Dalip alias Kunal, sustained multiple bullet injuries on his body but the exact number will be ascertained after a post-mortem, they said.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night and information was received from Batra Hospital where the victim was taken for treatment but declared brought dead, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "During the inquiry, it surfaced that the victim used to run a meat shop in Dakshinpuri area and at around 11.20 pm, while he was standing near his shop, some persons came on two-wheelers and fired on him with illegal weapons".

Soon after the incident, the accused fled the spot while the injured shop owner was taken to the nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

The deceased Dalip was a resident of Madangir in the city and had been involved in seven cases including that of hurt, murder and robbery, police said.

"We have registered a case in connection with the incident and multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the accused persons," Thakur said.

The police are probing all angles including that of personal enmity and have also been looking for CCTV footage in and around the area, if any, to identify the suspects and ascertain the routes taken by them to escape.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshinpuri Shootout
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp