No Holi in public, orders Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the daily Covid-19 count in the national capital showing a consistently upward trend, reporting a jump of 200-plus cases on Tuesday, the Delhi government on Tuesday banned public celebrations of Holi and other upcoming festivals.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued a direction saying celebrations and gatherings/congregations shall not be allowed in public places during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri etc.

District magistrates, deputy commissioners of police and other authorities have been asked to ensure that public celebrations and gatherings are not allowed in open grounds, parks, markets, religious places and other places.

The Delhi government has also directed random testing of people entering the city from states reporting high number of cases. Tests will be done at railway stations, airports, ISBTs. Ten days’ isolation will be mandatory for those positive.