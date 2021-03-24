Pandemonium in Rajya Sabha over NCT Bill, discussion likely today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling it dangerous and an assault on federal structure of the Constitution, the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday protested over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Pandemonium started as soon as Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked the Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy to table the Bill which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday.

The House saw repeated adjournments while the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi held talks with leaders of various parties. Joshi, later, said that a consensus has been arrived at and the Upper House will meet Wednesday at 10 am, an hour early, and will first take up the Financial Bill and then the GNCTD Bill. In order to stop the passage of the Bill, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has also written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu stating that the way the Bill has been introduced is in violation of the Constitution.

Singh demanded that the Bill be withdrawn as the “Legislative Assembly of Delhi was provided for by the 69th Constitutional amendment and no change can be made in it by means of a simple Bill. This violates the Constitution of India,” said the letter. The Congress said the Bill was aimed at snatching the powers of the elected government. “This is a very dangerous Bill. It will destroy democracy.

You want to make the lieutenant governor the ‘government’ and the elected dispensation his servant,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Earlier, CM Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his displeasure over the Bill being passed in the Lok Sabha but soon after its introduction in the Parliament, AAP had started communication with different parties asking for support in the Upper House, where the BJP is not in majority.

If the proposed amendments are passed, then the term “government” in any law made by the Delhi Assembly will mean the L-G, whose opinion has to be taken before the Cabinet takes any action. AAP has vehemently opposed the Bill, stating that if this is the case, then what was the point of holding elections and electing legislators. During a similar power sharing dispute in 2018, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court had held that while the L-G must be informed about the Cabinet’s decisions, his concurrence was not needed except in the case of police, public order and land.

Focus on earlier SC verdict on power struggle

Legislative Assembly of Delhi was provided for by the 69th Constitutional amendment and no change can be made in it by means of a simple Bill. This violates the Constitution of India

SANJAY SINGH, AAP

This is a very dangerous Bill. It will destroy democracy. You want to make the lieutenant governor the ‘government’ and the elected dispensation his servant

MALLIKARJUN KHARGE, Congress

We have discussed with leaders of all parties and arrived at a consensus that the House will meet Wednesday at 10 am ... First we will discuss the Finance Bill, NCT and other Bills

PRALHAD JOSHI, Union minister