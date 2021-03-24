Somnath Bharti moves HC challenging conviction, jail term in assault case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and two-year sentence for assaulting AIIMS security staff.

Bharti was taken into custody and sent to prison on Tuesday after the pronouncement of the verdict by a trial court here.

In his plea before the high court, he has sought that the trial court's verdict be set aside, acquitting him of all charges.

According to the prosecution, on September 9, 2016, Bharti, along with nearly 300 others, brought down the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here with a JCB operator.

A magistrate had in January sentenced him to two years in prison. The punishment was upheld by a sessions judge on Tuesday.