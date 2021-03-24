STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

South MCD’s plan to hike property tax gets AAP flak

“The AAP condemns this unfortunate decision of the SouthDMC. I want to request the leadership of the BJP to immediately rollback this decision,” said Bhardwaj.

Published: 24th March 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The AAP on Tuesday condemned the move of BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation for bringing a proposal to increase property tax by 34 per cent from the existing rates. AAP’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said his party opposed the proposal.

“The AAP condemns this unfortunate decision of the SouthDMC. I want to request the leadership of the BJP to immediately rollback this decision,” said Bhardwaj. The proposal comes up at a time when Covid-19 has hit people already. The Delhi government has been claiming that it is taking steps to revive the local economy in the past few months.  

“I want to remind everyone that some days back the AAP government decided to bring down the circle rates by 20 per cent. This decision was taken because we know the citizens of Delhi are suffering from financial losses.

On one hand the Kejriwal government has brought down the circle rate and on the other hand the BJP is hiking the property tax,” added the AAP MLA from South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area. Attacking the BJP, Bhardwaj said the AAP government has not increased taxes for the last seven years. He said the proposal will harass the poor in South Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Delhi
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp