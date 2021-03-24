South MCD’s plan to hike property tax gets AAP flak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Tuesday condemned the move of BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation for bringing a proposal to increase property tax by 34 per cent from the existing rates. AAP’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said his party opposed the proposal.

“The AAP condemns this unfortunate decision of the SouthDMC. I want to request the leadership of the BJP to immediately rollback this decision,” said Bhardwaj. The proposal comes up at a time when Covid-19 has hit people already. The Delhi government has been claiming that it is taking steps to revive the local economy in the past few months.

“I want to remind everyone that some days back the AAP government decided to bring down the circle rates by 20 per cent. This decision was taken because we know the citizens of Delhi are suffering from financial losses.

On one hand the Kejriwal government has brought down the circle rate and on the other hand the BJP is hiking the property tax,” added the AAP MLA from South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area. Attacking the BJP, Bhardwaj said the AAP government has not increased taxes for the last seven years. He said the proposal will harass the poor in South Delhi.