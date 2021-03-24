Surge continues: 1,101 new Covid cases recorded in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing the trend of steady surge, the national capital on Tuesday recrded as many as 1,101 fresh coronavirus cases — first time in 2021. The last time the city saw cases above 1000-mark was in the December 19, 2020. On March 1, Delhi had reported only 175 coronavirus cases. More than 2,000 patients are currently under home isolation while rest are admitted to hospitals.

On Monday, the city had 888 cases fourth consecutive day with new positives above 800 mark. The number of active cases rose to 4,411 from 3,934 a day ago, while the case positivity remained over 1 per cent for the third consecutive day, according to the daily health bulletin by the Delhi government.

T he new infections pushed the tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the city till now to 6,49,973, while 6.49 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, while the death toll mounted to 10,967. More than 84,000 samples were collected of which RT-PCR was above 52,000 and rest rapid antigen tests.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that Coronavirus is a recurring infection and that there is a sudden surge. “Coronavirus is a recurring infection. The minute we feel the situation is getting better, there is a sudden surge. We need to be aware, but also need to learn to live with it. Just like the other diseases, we will have to learn how to protect ourselves.

If we continue to take precautions like washing our hands, wearing a mask, a lot of other diseases too can be kept at bay,” said the minister while felicitating the Corona Warriors from Deen Dayal Upadhay and GTB Hospital at Delhi Vidhan Sabha. Jain thanked all doctors, nurses, paramedics and staff for their contribution in combating pandemic.