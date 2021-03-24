Thought patients would hesitate to come to Mohalla Clinic: COVID-19 survivor doctor

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Last year at the same time, all was not well for Dr Gopal Jha and his family. Even though the national capital was seeing daily cases of corona less than 50 in March of 2020, Dr Jha, who works at a Mohalla Clinic in Maujpur of North East Delhi, became the first healthcare professional to get infected with the Covid in the city on March 21.

Eventually his wife Dr Alpana (49) who is also a medical practitioner and daughter (18) both contracted the disease. Dr Jha recovered in April and after following all the necessary guidelines, he was back to his Mohalla Clinic in May. "I thought patients would hesitate to come. I assumed people may not visit the clinic. But just the opposite happened. More residents started coming," said Dr Jha.

"After recovering, nodal officer asked me to join back at the same mohalla clinic where I have been working. But I was hesitant and even told the officer that changed my clinic. I thought people would be scared," added the 50-year-old doctor.

Having successfully defeated the virus and joining back to work, Dr Jha was no less than a local hero. His clinic became flooded with locals who came to inquire about his health and sought suggestions on how to get cured, if tested positive.

"After reopening the clinic, there was no looking back. There was more awareness. People came to ask about my health, residents said they prayed for my recovery. Senior citizens above 80-90 came to meet me. They were curious to know about my recovery journey and get motivated. Since then, I am operating at the mohalla clinic smoothly," Dr Jha stated.

The initial days were difficult when the news of his and family being positive came. "I had never stayed away from family for such a long time. I was scared, like any other person. It was a new virus that time. Wife and daughter both tested positive and were kept at GTB Hospital," he recollected.

Dr Jha was also shifted from GTB to Safdarjung after facing breathing troubles and high cardiac rate and was kept in ICU ward. "Staff was well-trained. Officials from Safdarjung, Delhi Medical Association, senior doctors from Max Hospital were regularly in touch with me," he stated.