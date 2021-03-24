STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Thought patients would hesitate to come to Mohalla Clinic: COVID-19 survivor doctor

His clinic became flooded with locals who came to inquire about his health and sought suggestions on how to get cured, if tested positive.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Gopal Jha works in a mohalla clinic in Maujpur

Dr Gopal Jha works in a mohalla clinic in Maujpur. (Photo| EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Last year at the same time, all was not well for Dr Gopal Jha and his family. Even though the national capital was seeing daily cases of corona less than 50 in March of 2020, Dr Jha, who works at a Mohalla Clinic in Maujpur of North East Delhi, became the first healthcare professional to get infected with the Covid in the city on March 21.

Eventually his wife Dr Alpana (49) who is also a medical practitioner and daughter (18) both contracted the disease. Dr Jha recovered in April and after following all the necessary guidelines, he was back to his Mohalla Clinic in May. "I thought patients would hesitate to come. I assumed people may not visit the clinic. But just the opposite happened. More residents started coming," said Dr Jha.

"After recovering, nodal officer asked me to join back at the same mohalla clinic where I have been working. But I was hesitant and even told the officer that changed my clinic. I thought people would be scared," added the 50-year-old doctor.

Having successfully defeated the virus and joining back to work, Dr Jha was no less than a local hero. His clinic became flooded with locals who came to inquire about his health and sought suggestions on how to get cured, if tested positive.

"After reopening the clinic, there was no looking back. There was more awareness. People came to ask about my health, residents said they prayed for my recovery. Senior citizens above 80-90 came to meet me. They were curious to know about my recovery journey and get motivated. Since then, I am operating at the mohalla clinic smoothly," Dr Jha stated.

The initial days were difficult when the news of his and family being positive came. "I had never stayed away from family for such a long time. I was scared, like any other person. It was a new virus that time. Wife and daughter both tested positive and were kept at GTB Hospital," he recollected.

Dr Jha was also shifted from GTB to Safdarjung after facing breathing troubles and high cardiac rate and was kept in ICU ward. "Staff was well-trained. Officials from Safdarjung, Delhi Medical Association, senior doctors from Max Hospital were regularly in touch with me," he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Jha Mohalla clinic COVID19 COVID survivor COVID warrior Coronavirus
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp