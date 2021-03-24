STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

TMC MPs rush to Delhi to stop 'bulldozing' of GNCTD Bill in Rajya Sabha

The bill makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

Published: 24th March 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O'Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday said his party MPs have rushed to the national capital to stop the "bulldozing" of bill that seeks to give more power to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, in the Rajya Sabha.

"Two days to go for elections in five States. Yet Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MPs air dash to Delhi to stop bulldozing of #GNCT Bill that disempowers an elected Delhi government. Another knife into the heart of democracy, the Constitution and Parliament. Worse still, Home Minister electioneering, not piloting Bill. Cruel irony," he tweeted.

O'Brien had on Tuesday written to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, requesting him to postpone the consideration and passing of the bill in view of the absence of TMC members in the Upper House due to the West Bengal assembly polls.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor (L-G)".

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC MPs GNCTD Bill Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp