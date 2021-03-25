STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Metro: Over 300 challaned for not following mask rule, social distancing

Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 318 commuters on 24 March 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing, DMRC tweeted.

Published: 25th March 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters travel in metro train as Delhi Metro resumes operations in a graded manner in New Delhi on Monday.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Flying squads of the Delhi Metro challaned over 300 commuters for not wearing face masks properly and non-adherence to social distancing norms, the DMRC said on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to inform the people about it.

"To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 318 commuters on 24 March 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same," it tweeted.

On Tuesday, the flying squads penalised 234 commuters for such violations, the DMRC said on Twitter.

