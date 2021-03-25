Delhiites will soon be able to order ‘full bottle’ of liquor on table in clubs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites will soon have an option to place order for a full bottle of liquor on their tables in hotels and clubs as a Group of Ministers headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has recommended several steps that are part of excise reforms. Currently, people having drinks at these establishments are served liquor as pegs in the national capital.

In its report, the GoM, however, said it will be the sole responsibility of bars to ensure that no customer takes the served bottles out of their premises. There are over 1,000 hotels, clubs and restaurants in the city, which have an excise license to serve liquor.

“The GoM is of the view that service of full bottle on table may be allowed by the licensees to ensure service of quality liquor to the customers. This, however, shall be the subject to the sole responsibility of the licensee to ensure that no customer takes the served bottles out of the license premises,” it stated.

The GoM said these establishments may be allowed to have additional dispensing counters against payment of five per cent of the applicable license fee per additional counter. It also said that the liquor service in open spaces like terrace, balcony, lower area of restaurant, clubs and hotels may be allowed. “Timings of bars in restaurants and clubs may be increased to be at par with neighbouring cities like Noida,” it said. “Hotel, clubs and restaurants will have to place purchase order only from retail vends instead of wholesalers,” the GoM said.