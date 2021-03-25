STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhiites will soon be able to order ‘full bottle’ of liquor on table in clubs

In its report, the GoM, however, said it will be the sole responsibility of bars to ensure that no customer takes the served bottles out of their premises.

Published: 25th March 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor shop, Alcohol

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhiites will soon have an option to place order for a full bottle of liquor on their tables in hotels and clubs as a Group of Ministers headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has recommended several steps that are part of excise reforms.  Currently, people having drinks at these establishments are served liquor as pegs in the national capital.

In its report, the GoM, however, said it will be the sole responsibility of bars to ensure that no customer takes the served bottles out of their premises. There are over 1,000 hotels, clubs and restaurants in the city, which have an excise license to serve liquor.

“The GoM is of the view that service of full bottle on table may be allowed by the licensees to ensure service of quality liquor to the customers. This, however, shall be the subject to the sole responsibility of the licensee to ensure that no customer takes the served bottles out of the license premises,” it stated.

The GoM said these establishments may be allowed to have additional dispensing counters against payment of five per cent of the applicable license fee per additional counter. It also said that the liquor service in open spaces like terrace, balcony, lower area of restaurant, clubs and hotels may be allowed. “Timings of bars in restaurants and clubs may be increased to be at par with neighbouring cities like Noida,” it said. “Hotel, clubs and restaurants will have to place purchase order only from retail vends instead of wholesalers,” the GoM said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp