STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Experts urge Delhi government to scale up vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise again

The national capital reported 1,101 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest since December 19 when 1,139 cases were recorded in a single day, according to official data.

Published: 25th March 2021 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

covid vaccine

For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi is heading towards challenging two-three months in the wake of a resurgence in coronavirus cases, though the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to, experts said on Wednesday.

The national capital reported 1,101 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest since December 19 when 1,139 cases were recorded in a single day, according to official data.

Dr B L Sherwal, the managing director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, said, "We expect the numbers to increase in April and May. The problem is that the number of cases could be more as the virus has mutated."

However, the infection this time is mild to moderate and the case fatality ratio is low, he said.

"The health staff is much more experienced and aware about the virus. We are well prepared. Delhi's health infrastructure is in a good condition. We have enough equipment and manpower," Dr Sherwal told PTI.

He said that vaccination will have a significant impact on the spread of the virus and suggested that "everyone aged above 18 years be allowed" to take the jabs.

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet decided to open up vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1.

The Delhi government has urged the Centre to allow everyone aged above 18 to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sherwal was of the view that a lockdown will not be effective even if the cases increase further.

"There is a need for behavioral change and stricter compliance of COVID-19 norms," he stressed.

Dr N K Ganguly, former director general of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said coronavirus cases had plateaued and a "resurgence in cases was inevitable".

"The cases have increased again due to laxity in the observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour and easing of travel restrictions," he said.

The government should vaccinate as many people as possible aged above 29 who are more vulnerable to the infection, he said, adding states should not relax and must keep on revising their strategy.

Dr Suneela Garg, Director Professor and Head (Community Medicine), Maulana Azad Medical College, said Delhi's latest sero-survey showed that 56 percent of the population had developed anti-bodies against coronavirus.

"The remaining 44 percent are still vulnerable. There is a need to quickly ramp up vaccination which will help in controlling the second wave," she said.

The government must take strict steps to prevent overcrowding at public places, especially during festivals, while people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, Dr Garg said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital for upcoming festivals such Holi and Navaratri.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

The positivity rate in Delhi has remained over 1 percent for four consecutive days, while active cases in the city rose to 4,411 on Tuesday.

There were 888 cases on Monday, 823 on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday and 607 on Thursday, according to official data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp