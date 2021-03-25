Highest single-day surge of 1.2K cases in 3 months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Surge in Covid cases remained unabated in the national capital as 1,254 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, highest daily figure in over three months. As many as six deaths were added to the toll on the day, a health department bulletin said.

This is the highest number of cases since December 18 last year when 1,418 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The city had recorded 1,101 cases on Tuesday. It was the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark. The active cases rose to 4,890 on Wednesday from 4,411 from a day ago. The positivity rate rose to 1.52 per cent from 1.31 per cent on Tuesday.

The new infections pushed the tally to 6,51,227, while more than 6.35 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. There were 888 cases on Monday, 823 on Sunday, 813 on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, and 536 on Wednesday, according to official data.

Six more people died from the deadly virus on Wednesday, taking the number of deaths to 10,973. A total of 82,331 tests, including 52,224 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago. The number of people under home isolation rose to 2,560 from 2,316 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 976 from 871 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and

Navaratri.