Modern twist to shawarmas

West Delhi’s The Tummy Section (TTS) that sold shawarmas from two outlets has now opened another three during the pandemic. Their Malviya Nagar outlet was the latest to open. TTS plans to add 15 more outlets by 2021 end in North India with plans to launch their 100th store by 2025.

Shawarmas at TTS are called shawarios. As we took a bite of their much-hyped Paneer Shawario, we found a new meaning to the concept of ‘melt-inthe- mouth’. The meticulously placed wrapping over masala paneer is a good accompaniment to an evening coffee or tea. The Veg Mashup Fries is for the greedy eater. You want the crunchiness of fries with a variety of sauces. Tanginess, at its best. The chicken in their Drums of Heaven is juicy and the schezwan sauce adds the right spice.

The bestsellers in their line-up of 10 varieties of Shawarios, include OG Chicken Shawario, Flavoured Veg. Shawario, Flavoured Chicken Shawario, OG Veg. Shawario, and Paneer Shawario. Apart from Shawarios, the menu also lists pocketfriendly options such as Cheeky Buns, Eggshots, Crunchwiches, Shawario Fries, and Chaap Strips.

It appears that the founders had decided to create something new and distinct. The food items have both Indian and international flavours blended. The crunchiness in their shawarios is also to be lauded about.

It is also worth mentioning that one of the co-founders Nikhil Arora entered the world of TTS at the age of 21 and since then there has been no looking back. Overall it took roughly five to six months to create spices for many fusion shawarmas.

