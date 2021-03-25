STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sad day for democracy, will continue fight: Kejriwal

"RS passes GNCTD amendment bill. Sad day for Indian democracy. Will continue our struggle to restore power back to people.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Soon after the passage of GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said it was a “sad day” for democracy and stressed that his struggle to restore power back to the people would continue. 

“RS passes GNCTD amendment bill. Sad day for Indian democracy. Will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down,” he tweeted. 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called it a “dark day” for democracy. “Today is a dark day for democracy. The rights of the government elected by the people of Delhi have been taken away and handed over to LG. Look at the irony, the Parliament was used to assassinate democracy which is called the temple of our democracy. People of Delhi will fight against this dictatorship #BJPFearsKejriwal,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

In a tweet, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said that the NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is an “unconstitutional” attempt to make the Delhi government “administratively impotent” by a political party that has been made “electorally impotent” by the people of the national capital. “Murder of Democracy! BJP uses its brute majority to pass the most unconstitutional GNCTD bill in the Parliament, disenfranchising Delhiites of their vote & giving all power to the unelected LG. We’ll fight to restore power back to people!” tweeted party’s official handle.

