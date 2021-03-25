STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Bangladeshis move Delhi HC claiming to be abducted, want to return home

The matter was listed before Justice Prathiba M Singh on Wednesday but as the judge did not hold court and the petition has been adjourned to April 13.

Published: 25th March 2021 07:03 PM

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three Bangladeshi youths, including a minor, who were allegedly abducted from their country and brought here have, moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre to facilitate their return home.



According to the petition filed on behalf of the three youths, they had gone to see the Indo-Bangladesh border on March 4, 2021 along with an acquaintance who had given them some food to eat after reaching close to the border.

After eating the food, the three lost consciousness and woke up on a platform of the New Delhi Railway Station on March 10, said the petition, filed through advocates Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, Ritu Maity and Abhishek Anand.

Subsequently, the three of them went to the nearby Kamla Market Police Station and narrated their story and the policemen gave them some money for food, the petition said, adding that later they were shifted to a homeless night shelter.

It also said that with the help of a social activist, Sunil Kumar Aledia, they made representations to the Bangladesh High Commission and government agencies of India and Bangladesh, but they received no response.

Besides their safe return home, the plea seeks that they should be not arrested for lack of passport or visa and be provided food and shelter till they are sent back to their country.

