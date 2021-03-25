STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Without a name, AAP government will launch doorstep ration delivery scheme

The Delhi government will go ahead with the launch of its ambitious doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Published: 25th March 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:30 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will go ahead with the launch of its ambitious doorstep ration delivery scheme. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where it was decided the scheme will have no name after the Centre objected to it.

Under the new scheme, packed wheat, flour, rice, and sugar will be delivered at doorsteps. The scheme which was earlier named ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna’ came under the scanner of the Centre, just before it was to be launched by Kejriwal, for certain violations of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

While AAP attacked BJP for “siding” with the ration mafia in Delhi by deliberately stopping the scheme, Kejriwal took a softer stand on Wednesday and said that his government is ready to make changes as per the Centre’s direction. Doorstep delivery of the ration scheme in Delhi was expected to be rolled out on March 25.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had said that after the decision to withdraw the name, the Centre should allow the scheme to be implemented for the benefit of the people. “We do not want any kind of credit for this scheme. No mention of mukhya mantri will be there. I am very hopeful that this time they (Centre) will approve our decision” he had said.

CM vows to fight after RS passes GNCTD Bill
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the GNCTD Bill that gives additional powers to the L-G. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal termed it sad and added that his party would fight for democracy

ration delivery scheme
