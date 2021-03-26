Army criteria for women officers discriminatory: Supreme Court

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The evaluation criteria set by the Army for granting permanent commission (PC) were created by ‘males for males’ and thus discriminatory toward women officers, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday and directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to women SSC officers in the Army who were excluded on grounds of fitness standards.

The apex court said the administrative requirement imposed by the Army authorities while considering the case of women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers for PC, of benchmarking them with the officers lowest in merit in the corresponding male batch, is “arbitrary and irrational”, constituted systemic discriminat ion against the petitioners which has caused an economic and psychological harm and an affront to their dignity, the court said.

“A superficial sense of equality is not in the true spirit of the Constitution and attempts to make equality only symbolic,” said the 137-page judgment authored by Justice DY Chandrachud. It quoted Justice R B Ginsburg of the US Supreme Court, “I ask no favour for my sex. All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.”

The verdict came on a batch of pleas stating that the Army had not granted PC to even 50 per cent of women officers despite a February 2020 Supreme Court judgment mandating the same.

Thursday’s ruling will impact those women officers who were denied PC in November 2020 based on non-compliance with Shape 1 Fitness standards.

“Army says medical category has been applied by taking age-related factors into account. However, discrimination and exclusion is there in this application when similarly aged male PC officers do not have to maintain SHAPE 1 fitness now, when granted PC earlier,” Justice Chandrachud said in the judgment.

Fitness standards created by, for men

The court observed that these fitness standards were created by male officers for male officers and, hence, were discriminatory towards women.

