STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Army criteria for women officers discriminatory: Supreme Court

Thursday’s ruling will impact those women officers who were denied PC in November 2020 based on non-compliance with Shape 1 Fitness standards.

Published: 26th March 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The evaluation criteria set by the Army for granting permanent commission (PC) were created by ‘males for males’ and thus discriminatory toward women officers, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday and directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to women SSC officers in the Army who were excluded on grounds of fitness standards.

The apex court said the administrative requirement imposed by the Army authorities while considering the case of women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers for PC, of benchmarking them with the officers lowest in merit in the corresponding male batch, is “arbitrary and irrational”, constituted systemic discriminat ion against the petitioners which has caused an economic and psychological harm and an affront to their dignity, the court said.

“A superficial sense of equality is not in the true spirit of the Constitution and attempts to make equality only symbolic,” said the 137-page judgment authored by Justice DY Chandrachud. It quoted Justice R B Ginsburg of the US Supreme Court, “I ask no favour for my sex. All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.”

The verdict came on a batch of pleas stating that the Army had not granted PC to even 50 per cent of women officers despite a February 2020 Supreme Court judgment mandating the same.

Thursday’s ruling will impact those women officers who were denied PC in November 2020 based on non-compliance with Shape 1 Fitness standards.

“Army says medical category has been applied by taking age-related factors into account. However, discrimination and exclusion is there in this application when similarly aged male PC officers do not have to maintain SHAPE 1 fitness now, when granted PC earlier,” Justice Chandrachud said in the judgment.

Fitness standards created by, for men

The court observed that these fitness standards were created by male officers for male officers and, hence, were discriminatory towards women.

The verdict came on a batch of pleas which said the Indian Army had not granted permanent commission to even 50% of women Short Service Commission officers despite a Supreme Court order mandating the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Army Women Officers
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp