Butter believe it

Published: 26th March 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Does anyone remember that iconic TIME magazine cover from June 2014: of a gorgeous ruffled swirl of golden substance, the headline emblazoned over it triumphantly proclaiming: Eat Butter (Scientists labelled fat the enemy. Why they were wrong).

That article near single-handedly demolished decades of nutritional medicine that demonised fats, but gave sugar and carbs a free pass: all leading to a paradigm shift on how meals are cooked and eaten, sold and bought.

Zorawar Kalra clearly does, and backed by the now (hopefully) common knowledge, the Massive Restaurants director has launched Butter Delivery: his unapologetic ode to that most glorious of cooking mediums and the company’s first delivery only service.

The menu is laser-focussed, the mere 10 items (the smallest they have ever done) making up for its few numbers by the comfort of its colossal calorific content. Taking a deep breath (best to hold our stomachs in at this point), we take the plunge.

Our starters comprise Butter Tandoori Chicken and Butter Tandoori Paneer (both “dry”), while our mains include Butter Chicken Luxury (aka Boneless), Butter Dal, Butter Paneer Masala, and the Butter Tandoori Chicken Biryani.

In case we forgot where we were ordering from, we also got the Butter Chicken Kulcha, Butter Naan, and Butter Lacha Parantha.

When Butter Delivery says something is dry, it just means the dish has no gravy.

The amount of butter that lashes the smoky, herbaceous and tandoor-tenderised tikkas and meats makes them anything but. Managing to put away the large-portioned starters fairly efficiently, we wade into the lakes of gravy in which our mains repose in, the surface of everything slick and shiny with pools of butter. It is all so good, but it is all so decadent.

You know things are getting out of hand when your palate cleanser is a Butter Tandoori Chicken Biryani: its (mercifully) many mint leaves and other herbs giving you some respite from the unending richness of the food.

Don’t get us wrong. Butter Delivery serves some truly delicious food; just make sure you have the stomach, and metabolic fortitude, to do it justice. Or maybe they can throw in some Digene chewies. Either way, we’ll see you after a week-long nap.

Price for Two: Rs 600
Order via Swiggy or on +91 9870587772
Timings: 12:30pm to 4:00pm, and 6:30pm to 11:00pm

