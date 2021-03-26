STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL against enhanced exam fees charged by CBSE

The Delhi High Court said it was not inclined to direct the government to fully or partially waive the exam fees and saw no reason to entertain the petition.

Published: 26th March 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a PIL which said that poor children studying in classes 10 and 12 at government schools would not be able to afford the board exam fees and sought a direction to the AAP government to pay as it had done in the past.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said there was no right for full or partial waiver of examination fees and it was the government's decision whether it can foot the bill based on the facts and circumstances of each year and the other priorities of the administration.

The court said it was not inclined to direct the government to fully or partially waive the exam fees and saw no reason to entertain the petition.

"With these observations, the petition is dismissed," it said. The petition was filed by a society, Parents Forum for Meaningful Education, contending that the CBSE "arbitrarily" enhanced the exam fees in 2019-20 and was charging the same in 2020-21 too when everyone has been hit financially by the pandemic.

In 2019-20, the Delhi government foot the exam fees of students studying in class 10 and 12 in its schools, and assured the parents that the matter would be sorted for the future, the society had said in its plea.

The government had in another similar matter told the court that it cannot foot the bill in 2020-21 as it had done last year as the amount was over Rs 100 crore.

The society had in its plea said that CBSE was charging Rs 1,500 as board exam fees for class 10 and 12 and the amount goes up to Rs 2,400 for science stream students as they also have practicals.

The petition contended that in the prevailing situation, parents of children in government schools may not be able to pay such amounts in one go.

"It has emerged that respondent 2 (Delhi government) has not only failed to sort out the matter as promised last year but this year it has declined to meet the steep fee obligation thereby abandoning lakhs of children in class 10 and 12 in its schools," the petition claimed.

The petition had also sought creation of an empowered committee to examine the fixation of exam fees by CBSE for students in schools run by the Delhi government and to ensure that such children "receive the minimum learning environment and opportunity for equal chances of success at the board examination".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE Delhi High Court AAO CBSE Board Exams
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp