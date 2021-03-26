Delhi riots: Court issues NBW against man out on bail in UAPA case 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against a man who was out on bail in a case registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, after he failed to appear before it in a case of north-east Delhi riots in February last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat issued NBW against Faizan Khan in the case after he did not appear before the court despite repeated calls.

"Since accused Faizan Khan is absent despite repeated calls, hence, issue NBW against him with notice to his surety for next date of hearing," the court said in its order passed on March 25.

Khan's counsel said she will move an application for cancellation of NBW against him.

The court also directed the police to supply hard copies of the charge sheets filed in the matter to all the 18 accused and put up the matter for further hearing on April 8.

Khan, then salesperson of a telecom service provider who allegedly sold a SIM card on a fake ID to co-accused Asif Iqbal Tanha, was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in October last year.

The police had alleged that the SIM card obtained on a fake ID was used to coordinate protests against the CAA.

While granting him the relief, the high court had said "it is not the case of the investigating agency that the petitioner (Khan) was part of any such WhatsApp groups which were made to coordinate/ organize protests against the CAA. Moreover, there is no allegation against the petitioner that he engaged in any form of terror funding or such other ancillary activity".

It had further said that the transaction relating to the SIM card had allegedly taken place in December 2019, whereas the violence erupted in north east Delhi around February 23-25, 2020.

The high court had said that Khan shall not directly or indirectly influence any witness or tamper with the evidence and added that the trial court shall not be influenced by the observations in the present matter.

Communal violence had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.