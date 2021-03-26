Next level gaming at 5G

By Express News Service

As the world was gripped by the Covid-19 outbreak, people ended up cooped up at home with a lot of time to kill, and you know what they say about idle hands and minds.

As a result, millennials resorted to playing online games, bringing the gaming world to life while the physical sporting world remained uneventful.

Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder, The Esports Club, says, “The emerging trends in esports and gaming reflect precisely what audiences want in terms of participation opportunities and the kind of content they want more of. Gaming in India continues to be driven largely by mobile gaming of course. However, smartphones and easy connectivity have also driven up gaming content consumption reflected in online engagement and significant growth in esports viewership. We are also starting to see an increase in the crossover between non-gaming personalities like comedians, athletes, actors, etc., and esports; with media and personalities introducing newer audiences to the exciting world of competitive video games.”

Varun Mahna

Now, the roll-out of 5G will prove to be a revolutionary advancement for the gaming industry. It will mean faster download speeds, improved streaming capabilities, and immersive real-time gaming experiences.

Without having to install any new infrastructure, online gaming - with the help of 5G - will enable gamers to bolster their experience. 5G networks will also nurture virtualisation and foster network slices, with every slice designated for a particular purpose.

Adding to the views, Yash Pariani, CEO and Founder, Indian Gaming League, a popular competitive gaming and eSports league that hosts gaming tournaments online, says, “Of the several recreational options, those that required physical presence or involved larger gatherings became inoperable due to the pandemic. Therefore, options such as live concerts, movie theatres and watching sports live in stadiums, all got excluded. And options that could be consumed within our homes did not allow the creation of fresh content. This is where gaming could provide a constructive outlet to people and supported creation and consumption in the ‘new normal’, thus gaining traction compared to other entertainment options.”

The onset of 5G will also provide the necessary boost for making mobile gaming accessible to players, noobs and the rest of use.

Also, the Gaming-as-a-Service (GaaS) model will be another rising trend, touted to have the potential to completely transform the gaming industry. This service will enable gamers to play online games without any drop in the overall quality of the games irrespective of the device on which it is being played.

Varun Mahna, Founder & CEO, Dangal Games, concludes, saying, “The gaming world has pushed its limits to another level with each passing day. It is as easy as it sounds. In a fraction of minutes, new opportunities are created, and milestones are achieved to meet the expectations of players with the use of cutting-edge technologies. The technology trends that are going to last this year and the coming years are online transactions, and payments becoming super easy. Online gaming is enabling the players to enjoy games with the HD graphic experience; the latest advancements like facial and voice recognition can adapt to the emotions of the player and the emergence of cloud gaming.”