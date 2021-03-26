The dreamer, seeker, and the believer

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Three years after her first anthology about love and its many expressions, Itineris The Journey Through Mirages, Dr Jyoti Kapoor has launched a collection of 99 poems, Itineris II The Journey Within.

“Itineris is Latin for journey. That’s what I personally perceive life to be. From a naive interpretation of socio-cultural archetypes to practical aspects of interaction with fellow people, each one of us goes through a myriad of confusing emotions in our lifetime. Itineris explores those emotions,” adds Kapoor.

The book is divided into five parts, based on various aspects of the psyche experiencing and interpreting the world of emotions — The Dreamer, The Seeker, The Wanderer, The Observer, and The Believer. But the new book is different from Part 1, stresses Dr Kapoor.

“While Itineris 1 was a look at one’s emotional state as a reaction to the outer world, Itineris 2 takes this journey inward. To illustrate the poetry further, I chose to use my own sketches this time, and the cover page is also designed by me,” adds the 43-year-old consultant psychiatrist and psychotherapist who practices in Gurugram.

Kapoor started writing poems and stories, and participated in competitions in primary school. She was even awarded by the then PM P V Narsimha Rao in 1991.

Her poetry, she says, is sometimes formed after an intense emotional session with a client. “Sometimes, I write while waiting for my next client in theOPD or late at night when sleep plays hide and seek.” She tries to encourage patients to express their mental state through art or language.

“Expression definitely helps in reflecting on what’s going on inside one’s self. Writing can be very therapeutic with proper guidance,” she adds. Her future plans include publishing her write ups in the form of short stories, poems and essays, as time permits and inspiration strikes. “I have also started making soaps, and I am enjoying the process,” she concludes.

Book Details

Pages: 210

Price: Rs 398 (Hardcover)

Availability: amazon.in