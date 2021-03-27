STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid rising Covid cases, Delhi police asks people to celebrate Holi at home, avoid public gatherings

Due to a surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered that there would be no public celebrations in the national capital during Holi and Navaratri.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday appealed to people to avoid public gatherings on Holi and celebrate the festival at home in compliance with coronavirus guidelines.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had directed the authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

Citing the DDMA order, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal urged the people to follow COVID-19 protocol, adding that public celebrations and gatherings during Holi shall not be allowed in public places like grounds, parks, markets or religious places.

"According to the DDMA order, people not allowed to go out and play Holi in large numbers. Delhi Police appeals to the public to celebrate Holi with their family members at home. Strict legal action will be taken against those found playing Holi outside in large gatherings," he said.

