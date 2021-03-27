Bharat Bandh: Minimal impact in Delhi; metro, markets open

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday closed both carriageways of National Highway-24 passing through the Ghazipur border in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer unions Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), against the three agri laws.

The 12-hour bandh had a minimal impact in Delhi with no report of disturbance in the metro and road transport services while the major markets of the city also remained open, even as police made adequate security arrangements to deal with any situation. The situation was normal at the New Delhi railway station. Markets at Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk and Sadar remained open. Shops in Khan Market were also open.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border NH-24 (Both carriageways).” On Thursday, one carriage on Ghazipur border was opened but today both carriageways closed due to farmers protest, said traffic police. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had to briefly close the entry and exit gates of the Tikri Border, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh stations, but after a few minutes, the stations were opened for passengers.

Since morning farmers at the Ghazipur border had barricaded the road but later they started celebrating, dancing on festive beats, with colours for Holi and turned the protest into a mini celebration. Several farmers at the protest have made plans to stay away from their homes and celebrate Holi at the protest site.

“Sustaining such a long movement is not only a matter of patience and hard work of the farmers, it is also a shame for the government. Despite extreme weather conditions, farmers stayed resolute, and continue to be in high spirits” said the SKM in a statement.