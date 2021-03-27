Community leaders urged to discourage gatherings in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With daily count of coronavirus cases increasing in the national capital, the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have started holding meetings with religious and community leaders urging them to discourage people from organising public celebrations or congregations during upcoming festivals or religious programme such as Holi, Shab-E-Baraat, or Navratri.“The SDMs have started meeting with heads of religious bodies including temples, mosques, and gurudwaras as directed by the lieutenant governor (L-G).

The response has been positive so far,” said senior Delhi government official. Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday issued the order.Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order. As per the directions, Mohd Rehan Raza, SDM (Saraswati Vihar) met religious leaders. “The importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands was emphasised. The attendees were made aware of the orders issued by the chief secretary regarding no public celebrations, gatherings or congregations on Holi, Shab-E-baraat, and Navratri,” said a representative of SDM office (Saraswati Vihar).

During Friday prayers, Imam of several mosques advised worshippers to strictly follow Covid protocol. “The members of the different community groups were also made aware about various initiatives undertaken in the northwest for Covid vaccine registration. They pledged to support initiatives of the district administration,” said the official. Delhi reported 1,515 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest in over three months.

BJP leader wants nod for symbolic ‘Holika Dahan’

Delhi BJP spokesperson Pravin Shankar Kapoor on Friday urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to grant permission for small symbolic ‘Holika Dahan’ rituals, amid a ban on public gatherings during festivals like Holi in view of rising Covid cases. In a letter to Baijal, Kapoor requested the L-G to at least allow small symbolic Holika Dahan outside temples on Sunday evening and issue necessary instructions to the Delhi Police about it. He said that the police is telling temple committees and resident welfare associations that they cannot organise Holika Dahan.