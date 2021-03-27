STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DUSU wants students’ say in council meets

The student union also requested to call a special executive council of the university to put forth only students-centric issues. 

Published: 27th March 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demanding to allow students to attend and participate in the varisty’s executive and academic council meetings, the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Registrar, Vikas Gupta.The student union also requested to call a special executive council of the university to put forth only students-centric issues. 

As per DU act, student representatives are officially allowed to participate in the executive council (EC) and academic council (AC) meetings to raise and discuss student-related policies.“Amid this pandemic there have been many issues faced by students in their academics sector. DUSU met the registrar and asked him to call an executive eouncil of DU to only discuss student issues,” said DUSU president Akshit Dhaiya. 

In the memorandum, the student representatives demanded that DUSU president should be made a permanent member of DU executive council, all the other four office bearers should be permanent members of Academic Council and one DUSU president nominee should be a member of academic council.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DUSU
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp