DUSU wants students’ say in council meets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demanding to allow students to attend and participate in the varisty’s executive and academic council meetings, the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Registrar, Vikas Gupta.The student union also requested to call a special executive council of the university to put forth only students-centric issues.

As per DU act, student representatives are officially allowed to participate in the executive council (EC) and academic council (AC) meetings to raise and discuss student-related policies.“Amid this pandemic there have been many issues faced by students in their academics sector. DUSU met the registrar and asked him to call an executive eouncil of DU to only discuss student issues,” said DUSU president Akshit Dhaiya.

In the memorandum, the student representatives demanded that DUSU president should be made a permanent member of DU executive council, all the other four office bearers should be permanent members of Academic Council and one DUSU president nominee should be a member of academic council.