Government honours 98 teachers for outstanding contribution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday honoured 98 teachers and principals from government and private schools here for their contribution to school education.“We are here exactly a year after the complete lockdown was imposed for the first time in our country. Our education system was badly hit by the pandemic as school closures left everyone clueless about the teaching-learning during the Covid times,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at award ceremony.“But, our teachers and school principals really stepped up to the occasion and showed unparalleled grit and determination in responding to this situation,” he added.

“They ensured learning never stops by reaching out to students through innovative means. Teachers who did not know how to use a smartphone equipped themselves with the knowledge of how to use it. Teachers went above and beyond to ensure that children were learning daily. Their efforts are really praiseworthy,” deputy CM said.“We need to build correct approaches and develop 360-degree assessments for our students. The premise of rote-learning evaluated through an end-of-year three-hour exam is an injustice to our students and teachers.”