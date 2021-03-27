Jaya Asokan takes over as IAF Director

By Express News Service

India Art Fair (IAF) has announced Jaya Asokan as its new Fair Director. Asokan, formerly the Deputy Fair Director and Director of Exhibitor Relations, is taking over from Jagdip Jagpal who, after three highly successful editions, is stepping down to pursue newer avenues within the arts. The 13th edition of IAF will take place at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, New Delhi, from February 3-6, 2022. With over 20 years of experience in numerous creative industries including art, culture, design, fashion and luxury, having worked at Saffronart, an online art and antiquities auction house, Asokan has a strong background and knowledge of the cultural landscape.

Over the years, Asokan has played an important role in repositioning the fair whilst spearheading international galleries and institutional participation along with overseeing the fair’s curation and production. She is excited to take on the role in the pandemic. “Coming out of a pandemic year, my plan is to work closely with our artists, galleries and partners to drive business and define the purpose of the future IAF editions. This will shine through our newest initiatives, including a new website, distinct partnerships and projects, and a year-round programme, all of which hope to reflect the vibrancy of India’s art scene, its latest developments and stories around art and artists. The fair has seen tremendous energy under Jagdip’s leadership and I look forward to building on our strengths and achievements.”

In an exclusive conversation with The Morning Standard, Asokan gives us a sense of the forthcoming fair. “IAF will continue to champion art, artists and important voices from India and South Asia. We are proud of our regional identity and remain committed to providing a platform for Indian galleries and institutions which occupy 70 per cent of our floorspace, whilst also welcoming a selection of top international participants who bring works that have never or rarely been shown in India. We see this year as an opportunity for experimentation.”

Talking about the transition, Jagdip Jagpal commented, “My time at IAF has been nothing short of remarkable. We successfully repositioned and delivered the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions by putting art, artists and audiences at the centre of our programme, while strengthening the fair’s links with the wider South Asian and international art scene. With Jaya at the helm, I feel the time is right for me to pursue my personal goals within the arts.”

According to Sandy Angus, Chairman, Angus Montgomery Arts, “We are grateful for Jagdip’s commitment to building the fair into the leading platform for modern and contemporary art in South Asia. I am delighted that Jaya will now assume the responsibilities, and successfully take IAF forward.”

Exhibitor applications for the upcoming edition open this April: indiaartfair.in/exhibitors.